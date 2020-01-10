BUTTE-The snow has hit the Mining City and freezing cold temperatures are on their way but Butte police say they're ready for the sub zero temperatures.
At the beginning of the winter season all patrol cars in Butte are supplied with winter essentials like blankets, road flares and traffic cones. When inclement weather is in the forecast, officers say they make sure they have hand warmers and warm clothes ready to go for each shift.
However, their main concern during cold spells is people outside who can't take care of themselves, especially the homeless.
"It doesn't really take too long for your body temperature to drop drastically, especially if you've been drinking and we've come up on people who are frozen to the sidewalk where they can't move, they have very little signs of life but once you get them into an ambulance or warm setting they do come around quit quickly," said Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich.
Skuletich encourages residents who see someone in need, especially during the cold weather to call police and they will ensure that person gets out of the elements.