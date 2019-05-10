BUTTE- In the Mining City, law enforcement came together to raise money for The Special Olympics of Montana with their annual Law Enforcement Torch Run on Thursday.
Butte police officers and volunteers have participated in this annual event for more than 30 years and this year the group ran 57 miles from Three Forks to Butte.
Twenty police officers and volunteers met at 8 AM Thursday morning to drive to Three Forks for the run. During the 9 hour journey to Butte, runners braved rain, hail and then some sunshine. The runners tapped each mile marker sign they passed on I-90.
Volunteer Eddi Walker has ran in the torch run for the past 27 years and this year she ran about 20 miles. Walker said, "But if you run with different people, it's just fun and to have the community support us by the donations and everything it's quite an experience."
As the runners finished the last stretch of their journey, they were greeted with cheers and applause from Special Olympic Athletes and the community at the Town Pump on Dewey Blvd. Butte police officer Ryan Hardy said, "It's powerful, it's emotional they're the stars of the day for them to cheers us on it's kind of surreal."
The officers and the athletes then ran the torch from the Town Pump to Clark's Park. As the group ran down Harrison Ave. community members cheered the runners on.
The group had a free BBQ at the park hosted by the Butte Police Department and the food was cooked by Dish-Ability.
Other departments across Montana will now take their turn running the torch the distance to Great Falls. This years games will be held in Great Falls May 14-17. Walker said, "People really need to come watch these athletes they really train hard to do this and they give it their all."
Butte police raised over $7,000 last week during their annual bucket collection for Special Olympics. The Law Enforcement Torch Run across Montana was able to raise $650,000 for Special Olympics last year, and officers said their goal was to raise even more this year.