BUTTE- Police have identified the male who barricaded himself inside a residence on Saturday as 45-year-old Jeffery Neil Freund of Butte.
Freund appeared before a judge on Monday and is being held on a $15,000 bond. Freund is charged with partner or family member assault, fleeing from/eluding police, reckless driving and three other misdemeanors.
As of Tuesday morning Freund had not posted bail.
On Saturday Butte Police received a call around 2:30 PM of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived on scene, they say Freund left on a motorcycle. A patrol officer spotted Freund on the motorcycle and attempted to stop him but Freund would not pull over.
The officer decided not to pursue Freud as a safety precaution.
A Montana Highway Patrol Trooper also spotted Freund and attempted to pull him over. For a second time, Freud would not stop and MHP did not pursue him.
A citizen called police just before 4:00 PM and said the suspect left the motorcycle near the walking trails. A patrol officer was in the area and saw Freund enter a residence in the 1800 block of C Street.
The house is unoccupied while it's under renovation and a worker inside told Freund to leave. When Freund wouldn't leave, the worker left the house and additional officers arrived on scene.
Freund was not armed but would not follow police instruction to exit the house.
After about an hour police were able to get Freund out of the house without issue and arrest him.
Police say if Freund posts bail he will be required to wear a GPS tracking device.