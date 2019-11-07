BUTTE-In the upcoming months the Butte Police Department will be receiving a new armored response vehicle as part of a grant approved by the state.
The Butte-Silver Bow Local Emergency Planning Committee decided earlier this year an armored response vehicle was essential in the Butte community. The emergency committee submitted a grant to the state advisory committee and the grant was reviewed by the state and approved for $300,000.
The emergency committee will start accepting bids for the vehicle at Wednesday nights Council of Commissioners meeting in Butte.
After a bid is accepted and a vehicle is chosen, Sheriff Ed Lester says it will take about six months for the vehicle to be made.
Lester says the new vehicle will be equipped with bullet proof glass and be able to withstand some explosions. Lester says the vehicle will also be used to transport officers and civilians in and out of hazardous situations.
Once the county receives the vehicle, Lester says they will train multiple people in their department to operate it. The vehicle will be able to safely transport 6 to 8 people at a time, not including the operators, out of a dangerous situation, says Lester.
Lester says other big cities in Montana have similar vehicles like Bozeman, Missoula, and Helena. Lester adds the new vehicle will also be able to assist surrounding communities in emergency situations.