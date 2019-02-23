BUTTE- Butte police are investigating a disturbance Friday night where suspects allegedly shot a gun at a truck in the Uptown area.
Butte police received a call around 11 PM on Friday of a disturbance at a residence near the intersection of Broadway and Excel Streets. Police say a truck pulled up in front of the residence and people inside the house began to shoot at the truck.
Police arrived on scene and blocked off the street from Broadway to Granite Streets.
No one was injured in the incident.
Butte police say they have two suspects in custody one male and one female, both are being held on parole violations while the incident is being investigated. Police are still searching for other people involved in the incident.
Captain Mark St. Pierre says they're still searching for the gun involved in the incident.
This is still an active investigation and we'll bring you more details as they become available.