BUTTE-Butte Police are asking residents to be on alert after several cars were broken into over the past week.
Police want to remind residents to lock their cars and to not leave any valuable items in their cars at night. Over the past 10 days, Butte police say they've had several break-ins on the flats in the area of the Butte Country Club and Florida Avenue.
Undersheriff George Skuletich says several handguns have been stolen and other hunting equipment. Skuletich says they usually see an increase in break-ins with back to school and with the start of hunting season.
Skuletich encourages residents to secure their valuables in their house at night, before guns or hunting equipment get into the wrong hands. "If you see something call us, don't wait until the next morning and if you discover your car broken into call us right away, so we can get on it right away and get the items into LeadsOnline so we can see if they'll pawn it," said Skuletich.
Butte police believe it's multiple different suspects that have broken into cars over the past 10 days.
Skuletich says they've increased patrols in the areas and he encourages residents to write down serial numbers for their valuables to make it easier to track if they are stolen.