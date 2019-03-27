BUTTE- Police are investigating a Tuesday night stabbing that left three males injured.
At 11:32 PM, Butte police received a call of an assault at the Town Pump on Montana Street. Police say an argument broke out in the parking lot between two males and one suspect brandished a knife.
A clerk came out of the building to stop the argument and was also stabbed. The three men were taken to the hospital in private vehicles.
The incident is still under investigation and we'll bring you more details as they became available.