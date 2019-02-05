BUTTE- Police in the Mining City are investigating an incident on a city bus after a 14-year-old girl was reportedly approached by an older male.
Butte Police say the girl was riding the city bus to her grandparents’ home on Saturday, when an older male reportedly sat down next to her to talk about the weather. The male then gave the girl a piece of paper with his phone number on it and told her, "If you need a place to stay, you can stay with me,” according to police.
The girl told her grandfather about the encounter and he filed a police report.
Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester said the behavior by the man is not a crime. Detectives have been able to identify the man from bus surveillance footage. "Although it doesn't look like a criminal act, it's probably not a bad idea for us to identify the man and see what his intentions were," said Sheriff Lester.
Sheriff Lester wants to remind parents to tell their kids to be vigilant and cautious if they're ever approached by a stranger.
A detective has been assigned to the case and the investigation is ongoing. Police aren't releasing the man’s name because at this time he has not been cited.