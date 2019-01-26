BUTTE- Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement identified the man who led police on a high speed chase Friday night as John Isaac Flinn, 29.
Flinn is charged with five felony counts of criminal endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing a peace officer. Flinn also has charges out of Anaconda-Deer Lodge for felony possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to distribute and felony theft.
Around 8:30 p.m. Friday night a Butte police officer attempted to stop a vehicle he suspected was involved in a prior shooting incident. The officer attempted to stop the suspect's vehicle on North Drive. Officers said the vehicle would not stop and the pursuit continued on various streets at speeds of 50-60 mph.
According to police, as Flinn's vehicle was traveling westbound on Galena Street, the vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection of Montana and Galena Streets. Flinn's vehicle then struck another vehicle that was traveling southbound on Montana Street.
Police said Flinn's car then struck a light pole on the southwest corner of Montana and Galena Streets. Flinn then attempted to flee on foot and was captured by police about one block west of the scene.
An adult female passenger in Flinn's vehicle was transported by A-1 Ambulance to St. James Healthcare and her condition and injuries are unknown at this time.
The four passengers in the second vehicle were not injured in the collision.
Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the accident and Northwestern Energy and the Butte Fire Department also responded to the crash.