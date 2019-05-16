BUTTE- This week is law enforcement week and in the Mining City, the police department unveiled their new Fallen Officer Memorial, Thursday afternoon.
"Thank you, thank you for everything you do."
A big thank you, years in the making for the Butte Police Department as they were surrounded by the Butte community for the dedication ceremony. Sheriff Ed Lester says the memorial is the first of its kind for Butte.
Sheriff Lester said, "It's a testament to the relationship the officers today have with the community and the respect the community has for the officers."
In the 30 years Sheriff Lester has served the Butte community, he says he is thankful no officer has died in the line of duty.
There are 18 names carved into the granite statue and each one of them represents the name of an officer killed protecting the Butte community. Undersheriff George Skuletich read the name of each fallen officer on the memorial.
Police say the memorial would not have been possible without the generosity of the community including UPTOP Clothing Company, Butte Granite Works and Fortune Construction to name a few. These companies donated their time and proceeds to help build the granite memorial along with purchasing three flag poles.
Luke Anderson, owner of UPTOP said, "What we did to contribute to this doesn't compare to what these men and women do each day."