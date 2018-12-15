BUTTE- Butte first responders made 20 children's Christmas wishes come true on Saturday, with their annual shop with a cop program.
“For the most part we try and help the kids that otherwise wouldn’t of had a Christmas,” said Officer Ryan Hardy.
Officer Hardy has been in charge of the program for the past five years. He said the program has been an annual event in Butte for the last fifteen years. Students are nominated for the program by their teachers.
Each child was picked up in a firetruck for the event and brought to Walmart. At the store they received a free breakfast and met Santa.
The 20 children were each assigned to officers and firefighters. The groups went around Walmart and picked out clothes, shoes and toys for the children. Hardy said the program is made possible by the Butte community. “This is all made possible through donations, we have a couple big corporate sponsors,” said Hardy.
The officers also want to make the children comfortable around law enforcement. “We interact with them, I had a sword fight in there with a kid. This breaks down those barriers and shows these kids we are here to help and if they need us we're there,” said Hardy.
The children were able to keep one present and the rest they will get on Christmas morning.
Hardy said he hopes to expand the program next year and help even more children in need.