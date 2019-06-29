BUTTE- Saturday was a great day for fishing in the Mining City and the Butte Police Protective Association hosted their annual Fishing Derby for kids.
The weather was beautiful and about a hundred people showed up for the derby for kids 2 to 12 years old.
Organizer and Butte-Silver Bow Co. detective Brian Sullivan says they were happy the kids were catching fish this year. Last year not a single fish was caught. Sullivan says they even take precautions and fill the pond before the derby with extra fish from the Anaconda Hatchery.
Sullivan said, "We've had a few fish come in, more than last year fortunately not as many as would like but they do seem to be catching some and some frogs and it looks like the kids are all having a good time."
Sullivan says the derby is a great way for Butte kids to interact with some of Butte's police officers. He said, "It's just good to be outside and spend time with family, and it gives us a chance to give back to the community."
Some families, like the St. Pierre's have turned the derby into a yearly tradition. Jordyn St. Pierre says she’s been coming to the derby for the past 20 years with her family.
St. Pierre said, "My dad takes my son and my niece and nephew up every year and we always do it as a family it's just always been a tradition."
When all the fish were caught, there was free food, trophies for the kids who caught the biggest fish and free raffle tickets with prizes. All the food and prizes were donated by local businesses in Butte.