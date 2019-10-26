BUTTE-Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day across the country and in the Mining City officers were stationed at the Butte Plaza Mall to collect medications.
Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe and convenient way to dispose of unused or expired prescription medications. Police say the initiative has been going on for over 15 years, nationwide.
In Butte, police say they've collected over 270 pounds of medication over the years. Last Drug Take Back Day they collected 20 pounds of prescriptions.
A lot of people flush their old medications down the toilet but police say that is bad for the environment and the city. Butte Police Officer Ryan Hardy says this is a more controlled way of disposing of the drugs.
Once collected, Butte police take them to an incinerator at the Montana Highway Patrol Office. "It's a common misconception, people are scared to put their name or what pills they were on and it is covered by HIPAA, it goes into a bin, we don't look at anything and it gets emptied into a box, sealed and burned," said Hardy.
Hardy adds, old medications are a common items thieves take during a robbery or a vehicle break-in.
Butte police will host another Drug Take Back Day in April. There is a drop box located inside the Butte Police Station that is open 24/7 for old medications.