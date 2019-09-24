BUTTE- Police are asking the public for help keeping an eye on one of the popular Uptown Parks after reports of disturbances.
Emma Park, located Uptown at the intersection of West Silver and Colorado Streets, sits near Butte's new homeless shelter and Action Inc. Both of these organizations work to help combat homelessness in Butte.
Butte Police say they receive weekly calls and resident complaints about transients at Emma Park that are intoxicated, urinating in public and causing disturbances.
Sheriff Ed Lester says it's mainly a group of five or six transients that have migrated south from the business district in Uptown.
Police have increased their patrols in the area throughout the day. Sheriff Lester says it's not illegal to drink in Emma Park but it is illegal to have glass bottles and cause a disturbance.
Park hours are 8 AM to 10 PM.
Sheriff Lester says they want all residents to be safe and enjoy Emma Park.
Sheriff Lester is asking residents in the area who see bad behaviors at the park to get a description of the suspect and call police.
"We're always going to respond to the public's request," he says. "If it's something that’s happening that just isn't right, or someone’s highly intoxicated and sleeping in the park, or causing a disturbance or whatever the situation is, if you call us we'll take care of the situation."
Sheriff Lester says they hope the Rescue Mission's new low-barrier shelter will help get some homeless people off the streets, since it accepts clients who use drugs and alcohol, as long as they're not a danger to others.
Those on drugs and alcohol are not allowed to stay at the already open restorative shelter.
Those in need can stay at the low-barrier shelter for up to a week and the shelter plans to house up to 16 people in the new addition.
The addition is expected to open next month.