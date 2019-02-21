BUTTE- Butte Central Elementary kindergartners received a special visit Thursday afternoon from police officers.
Butte Central Elementary partnered with Butte Police to teach kids about being kind to one another. Central Elementary Principal Susie Hogart says the anti-bullying presentation helps to reinforce their positive reinforcement program to the kids.
Principal Hogart says her school has seen a decline in bullying since starting the positive reinforcement program.
"All the kids are taught at the beginning of the year to use kind words and to use nice words," said Principal Hogart.
At the end of the presentation, each child received a goody bag with an anti-bullying coloring book and crayons. Each child also received a police badge if they promised not to be a bully.
Principal Hogart also wants the officers to build a positive relationship with her students. "They want to come around and let the kids see them as a friendly person not just as somebody who would be intimidating to them but as a friend," Principal Hogart said.
Butte Central Schools host their annual scholarship fundraiser on March 29 at the Maroon Activity Center.
Principal Hogart says the event includes entertainment and prizes, and all are welcome to attend.