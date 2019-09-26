BUTTE-Butte police are waiting on toxicology and autopsy reports to determine the cause of death for a 5-month-old girl.
The infant was found unresponsive in a car Wednesday morning with her mother slumped over on top of her. As of Thursday morning, the mother is not in custody and her name has not been released.
The tragedy shook many in the community and it also hit hard for many first responders. Butte police say they're working to make sure their officers are ok following such an emotional incident.
After traumatic incidents like mass casualties, mass shootings and the incident yesterday, Butte police say they form a critical incident stress management team which consists of local experts.
This allows peer counselors and phycologists to talk with all the officers involved. Undersheriff George Skuletich says incidents involving children are especially hard on first responders.
Skuletich says his officers see a lot of tragic events and they want to ensure the traumas don't build up over time. Skuletich says it's best for his officers to talk about their issues and seek help when needed.
"We hope our officers don't internalize it too much, and keep all the things inside, we hope that they will reach out to either another officer or to some clergy, or a counselor or a spouse to speak about it and that's the best way to address the situation is to talk about it," said Skuletich.
Butte police aren't the only ones that do critical incident support, Skuletich says the fire department and St. James Hospital have similar support protocols for their first responders.