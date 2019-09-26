Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 12 TO 20 INCHES POSSIBLE IN HIGHER TERRAIN AND MOUNTAIN PASSES. 4 TO 8 INCHES POSSIBLE IN LOWER ELEVATIONS. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. BLIZZARD CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE IN FAVORED WIND AREAS. * WHERE...BUTTE, GEORGETOWN LAKE, HIGHWAY 12 GARRISON TO ELLISTON, HOMESTAKE PASS, MACDONALD PASS, HIGHWAY 200 BONNER TO GREENOUGH, HIGHWAY 83 SEELEY LAKE TO CONDON, AND I-90 EAST MISSOULA TO BEARMOUTH. * WHEN...FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY FOR BACKCOUNTRY USERS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE BLIZZARD CONDITIONS. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&