BUTTE - On Tuesday morning Butte police arrested three suspects for a spree of burglaries and thefts in the area.
Butte police arrested 31-year-old Jessica Mellon, 48-year-old Carl Tanner and 45-year-old Joseph Wandler on burglary and motor vehicle theft charges, along with others.
According to Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich, police received a call just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning of people trying to break into a business on the 1100 block of Grizzly Trail in Butte.
Tanner allegedly tried to enter the business, while the other two waited in the car. Tanner fled after the owner scared him off. The owner gave a description of Tanner to police.
Police say they found Tanner on a walking trail in the area and arrested him.
The other two suspects had taken off. Officers say they found Wandler hiding in a greenhouse after following him through Silver Bow Creek.
Mellon had fled in a Blue Kia and officers found the car and pulled her over. The car had been reported stolen and police placed Mellon under arrest.
The car was tied to another burglary at a vacant home on Dec. 14 in the 1400 block of Maryland Street. Police found objects in the car that were reported stolen from that home.
Skuletich said officers also found stolen credit cards from a theft in October on the suspects.
The burglaries are still under investigation, and Skuletich said his officers are working to see if the suspects are tied to any additional crimes.