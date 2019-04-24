BUTTE- Butte police arrested a man Wednesday morning in connection with a stabbing incident that took place at a Town Pump in March.
According to police, they were dispatched to the area of Silver Bow Blvd. and Howard Ave. around 8 AM Wednesday morning for a suspicious male. The male turned out to be 27-year-old Zachariah Mickens, who police say had a warrant out for his arrest.
Butte police arrested Mickens on three felony counts of assault with a weapon after an incident at the Town Pump on Montana Street on March 26.
Mickens allegedly stabbed two males and the clerk after an argument in the parking lot. All three of the males were treated for their injuries and released from St. James Hospital.