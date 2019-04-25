BUTTE- Butte police arrested a man Wednesday night after he allegedly tried to use a fake $100 bill.
Police arrested Tyler Johannes, 23, of Butte on two counts of forgery and a parole violation.
Around 9:30 PM on Wednesday, Butte police responded to Sparky's Garage, where a worker reported that Johannes tried to use a counterfeit $100.
Johannes also allegedly attempted to use another counterfeit $100 bill at the Lucky Lil's Casino in Rocker earlier that evening. The clerk at the casino confiscated the bill from Johannes.
Management at Sparky's recognized Johannes because he had successfully cashed in another fake $100 the night before at their casino. Management told police they didn't realize until the next morning.
Johannes told police he got the counterfeit money from a friend.
Butte police say they want to remind cashiers to be on the look out for counterfeit bills.