BUTTE- In the Mining City, Butte police officers and Special Olympic athletes came together to fill the buckets, to raise funds for the Law Enforcement Torch Run next week.
The group collected money on Harrison Ave. in front of the Butte Plaza Mall from 10 AM to 2 PM and the Butte community was more than happy to donate to the worthy cause.
Last year, the bucket collection raised $4,200 and officers say they surpassed their goal this year by collecting $7,691 in 4 hours.
On Thursday, May 9, Butte police will run the Special Olympic torch from Three Forks to Butte.
Butte police officer Ryan Hardy says they love teaming up with the athletes. Hardy said, "law enforcement and Special Olympics are partners and they have been and it's a blast, we see so much bad everyday that we have to take advantage of when we have the good stuff."
The 2019 state summer games will take place in Great Falls from May 14-17. More than 1,000 athletes from across Montana will participate.
Butte police say if you would like to donate to the torch run, you can contact the Butte police department at 497-1120.