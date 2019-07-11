BUTTE- Stores and restaurants aren't the only ones gearing up for the Montana Folk Festival, Butte Police are also preparing for the busy weekend ahead.
Twice as many boots will hit the ground compared to the usual, according to Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich. That’s double the badges on patrol with at least four officers assigned to the two big stages, the Original Mine and the Dance Pavilion.
Other officers will be on foot patrol and keeping an eye on the smaller stages and events.
Skuletich says they rarely have major issues during the festival and they mostly receive calls of heat exhaustion from event-goers.
Skuletuch says his officers are always ready if things get a little too rowdy at the festival. "If we do see something occurring we can move in really quickly and try and calm it down, but again, just the makeup of the festival doesn't lead to that type of activity," he says.
Skuletich encourages festival-goers to take advantage of the shuttle system from the Butte Civic Center to Uptown. He says it cuts down on DUIs and traffic during the festival.