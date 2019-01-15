BUTTE- Residents in Butte-Silver Bow County weighed in on the future of the counties small communities Tuesday night, as residents met with the Butte Planning Department.
The planning department discussed the counties ideas for an updated growth policy with residents in Melrose and Divide. The last growth policy was adopted in 2008 and the planning department said it's time for the county to plan for the future. The policy gets an update every 10 years.
The policy is a document that outlines future land use for all of Butte-Silver Bow County. The planning department wanted to speak with residents in Butte's rural communities to see what their goals and visions are for their areas.
"Community involvement is very important in these meetings, we want to move forward with what the people want and they need a voice," said Senior Planner, Dylan Pipinich.
Residents met at the Melrose School Auditorium and spoke with the planning department for over an hour. Melrose and Divide residents said they want to remain small communities but need more necessities such as better police response, their roads paved more often and a small convenient store.
"I think it was good to have everyone talk about what they want to see and it seems like pretty much everyone is along the same lines, we want to keep it small but we need to get a little more youthful," said owner of Sportsman Motel, Tony Wagner.
The planning department is still about a year away from a completed growth policy. The department will be passing out surveys for residents that can't attend their open meetings.
The department is planning meetings for the Butte and Ramsay areas in February.