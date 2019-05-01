BUTTE - A doctor who admitted to sexually assaulting female patients was sentenced on Wednesday to serve 20 years in prison with 10 suspended.
Patrick McGree practiced medicine in Butte for about 30 years.
Court documents say McGree routinely sexually assaulted patients in his exam room, and exploited some by offering prescriptions for pain pills.
In January, he pleaded guilty to one count of felony sexual assault. McGree admitted to assaulting six women, but the assaults were reduced to one single charge as part of the plea deal.
A prosecutor said more potential victims reported assaults going back to the early 1990s, but those charges couldn't be pursued because of the statute of limitations.
"There are other victims to these crimes," a prosecutor said. "Not just the victims that came forward."
At the May 1 sentencing, victims stood up and spoke about the impact that the assaults had on their lives.
"I trusted him. I thought he cared about me as a patient," said one.
Another said that after routine abuse from McGree, she now suffers from anxiety, depression and fear of public spaces, and can't go into an office with a closed door.
She said she first came to McGree after a car accident.
"I trusted him to help me through it," she said. "Instead I just got sexually abused."
Some family members spoke in support of McGree, saying that he was a dedicated community member and loving father.
One of his sons testified, saying he hopes to see rehabilitation but not prison time for his father.
"We want my dad back," Kyle McGree said. "He’s a broken man. We want him to receive treatment and come out on the other side less broken."
McGree sat quietly and wiped tears from his eyes during the sentencing before giving his own statement, in which he apologized to the victims, his family and the community.
“I used women for my own sexual pleasure," McGree said. "I apologize for the things I did. I set you up over time and misused you sexually.”
Judge Kathy Seeley sentenced McGree to 20 years in Montana State Prison with 10 suspended, as was recommended in the plea agreement.
He'll be designated as a Level II sex offender.
"Courageous women came forward today and spoke to us and gave us just a bit of a feel for what they suffered from Dr. McGree’s actions," the judge said. "It was over many years he did these things. So I think there has to be punishment."
Watch the sentencing: