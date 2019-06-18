BUTTE- For the past two years, crews have been hard at work on the upgrades to Stodden Park in Butte - and on Tuesday, officials announced that even more is on the way.
On Tuesday, the Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Rec Department was finally able to unveil the multi-million dollar upgrades.
The park was packed with Butte community members for the ribbon cutting at Stodden Park. The $5.5 million upgrades include the playground, Ridge Waters Water Park, a new pavilion and much more.
Children at the new playground said it's their favorite park in Butte.
The funds came from the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation.
Parks and Rec. Director J.P. Gallagher said, "Stodden Park is a special park for our community, people look at this and there is just so much for everyone to do here, it is the park for Butte."
Montana Resources Vice President of Human Resources Mike McGivern announced at the ribbon cutting that the foundation pledged another $4.5 million for a second round of upgrades to the park.
McGivern said, "To have the ability to say we're not done, we're still going and there’s more good stuff coming that’s exciting and exciting for families in our community."
The additional upgrades will include a veteran's memorial, a biking and walking path and a new golf course club house. McGivern says this will truly set Stodden Park apart from other parks in Montana.
McGivern also said they hope to add virtual golf to the club house and a golf storage facility.
Crews are putting the final touches on the landscaping around Stodden Park and work on the new upgrades is expected to start in the fall.
McGivern says those upgrades are expected to take about two years.