BUTTE- The Butte Parks and Rec Department is asking the public for help after vandalism was discovered on the road behind the M, near the old makeshift shooting range.
A vandal or vandals severely damaged the gate and posts in the area behind the Big M.
Parks and Rec staff say the person or persons responsible for the vandalism left behind a small piece of their vehicle and the Butte Police Department has been contacted.
Parks and Rec. says vandalism to the public parks cost taxpayer dollars to fix.
The public is asked to contact the Butte Police Department at 406-497-1120 if they have any information about the destruction. Calls can be anonymous.