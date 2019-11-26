BUTTE-In the Mining City, community members and organizations are coming together to make sure Butte students stay in school.
This school year, the Butte School District implemented a Truancy Court to help combat those issues in schools. Before the Truancy Court, the student would receive a truancy ticket but now the court works with a variety of organizations to get to the bottom of the issue.
The School District, Butte Courts, law enforcement and mental health organizations have teamed up to help those in need.
Officials say often the children with truancy issues are going through a trauma like divorce, a tragedy or absent parents and needs guidance in their life.
So far this year, officials say they've helped four students get back in school.
"We certainly don't anticipate it to be a hundred percent but if we can get one kid back in school and help them and their family then we believe this court is a success and definitely a success for our community," said Butte City Judge Jerome McCarthy.
McCarthy adds it's important for organizations in Butte to team up to help the students in need.
Officials say they have the support of the school district and they hope to expand the court in the future. Also, if anyone is in need of assistance with their child their encouraged to contact their school resource officer for help.