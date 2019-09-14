BUTTE-In the Mining City on Saturday, community members spent the day planting 1,00 trees at the Lexington Mine Yard.
The fall community tree planting is the second event the county, Butte Natural Resource Damage Council and the Montana Tech Native Plant program have sponsored at the mine yard. The organizations also planted 1,000 trees on the south part of the mine yard in April.
The goal is to improve the vegetation and to restore the natural landscape that was damaged during mining. The mine yard is open to the public with benches, parking and great views of Butte. Robert Pal, organizer of the Montana Tech Native Plant program says they want visitors to be able to enjoy Butte's beauty.
Pal said, "Because of the mining history of Butte, I think we are kind of responsible to make that good and basically planting and helping the environment to kind of set back to a more natural state."
Organizers from the county were busy digging 1,000 holes for the shrubs and trees, earlier this week. The trees and the equipment were all provided by Montana Tech and the county. Community members just had to show up and plant the trees.
People of all ages showed up for the event and organizer and County Arborist Kathleen Humpa says it's important to teach children at a young age to appreciate the environment.
"I just think it's kind of a positive thing to try and instill now so then in the future, we have a lot of people that want to end up doing stuff like this," said Humpa.
The county will also be doing additional projects and Humpa says they're always looking for volunteers to help. Humpa says to contact the Community Enrichment Department for more information and to sign up.