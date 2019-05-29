BUTTE- One organization wants to build a creek through the center of the city to help improve the look of Butte.
The Restore Our Creek Coalition has proposed the first mile of Silver Bow Creek be reconstructed into a flowing creek.
The creek would flow from Texas Ave. to the confluence of Silver Bow Creek and Blacktail Creek near the Butte Chamber of Commerce.
The new creek would be part of Butte's Superfund cleanup plan.
"They've done a lot of work west of Butte," says Northey Tretheway with the Restore Our Creek Coalition. "We're just interested in making sure this part of town has the same opportunity to be a beneficial center part of our town."
Tretheway says the coalition has asked the EPA to come up with a conceptual design for the creek to prove its possible, which he says is important to cleaning up the Mining City.
The conceptual design study is expected to take the EPA three months and cost around $50,000, says Tretheway. The EPA is looking into the feasibility of the projects and funding options.