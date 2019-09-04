BUTTE- The Butte America Foundation is hosting its first-ever Halloween parade this year in Uptown Butte.
The foundation hosts the St. Patrick's Day Parade and the Fourth of July Parade and now they're trying to add another exciting event to the Mining City. Organizers say the parade was inspired by a smaller version of a Halloween parade that happened Uptown on Park Street a few years go.
Organizer and member of the Butte America Foundation Donavon Hawk says the parade will be something new for families to do together on Halloween. The theme of the parade is light up the night and organizers want floats to be as bright as possible.
The parade will start at the intersections of Arizona and Granite Streets at 6 PM on Thurs., Oct. 31.
The parade will then continue down Main Street and turn onto Park Street. Butte America Foundation member Matt Boyle says the parade will be shorter than the other parades because it's the first year.
Boyle says he hopes Butte's first nighttime parade will be a huge success. "We don't have any sort of nighttime parade and I thought it would be cool to have a parade that was really bright with a lot of lights at night and Halloween just seemed like a really perfect fit," Boyle said.
Hawk said with the foot traffic, the parade will support local businesses Uptown. "It was kind of an exciting idea that we basically take a parade on and have something for families to attend that they feel safe to bring their kids at and enjoy the day, Halloween is an exciting event," Hawk said.
The Butte America Foundation has received a few applicants for the parade.
If the parade is a success, Donavon says they hope to expand it next Halloween.