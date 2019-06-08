BUTTE- There was a bit of snow Saturday afternoon in the Mining City, but that didn't stop dozens of people from showing up to the first ever Summer Sosten Fest and Great Pasty Throwdown.
The pasty fest was hosted by the National Center for Appropriate Technology and their goal is to celebrate Montana grown food and all the hardworking people that grow and sell it.
There were food trucks, pasty merchandise and even a bouncy house for the children.
Over 20 contestants competed in the pasty throwdown, which included three categories commercial, traditional and creative pasties. Every pasty in the competition had to include at least one ingredient grown in Montana in their recipe.
Steve Thompson, executive director of NCAT says they want to promote eating locally grown food and the rich history of the pasty in Butte. Thompson said, "There’s never actually been a competition to see who actually makes the best pasties, a lot of people say they do but we need some independent judging on that, so that’s what this throwdown is going to be about. It's just having a fun time celebrating local food."
The winner of the individual traditional pasty is Mary Martin and the creative pasty winner is Cheryl Madison. The commercial pasty winner is Broadway Café in Butte, and they sell homemade pasties on Wednesdays.
The winner of each category received a plaque and bragging rights. Thompson says NCAT plans to host a second pasty throwdown next year.