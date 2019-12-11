BUTTE-Christmas is just two weeks away and in the Mining City some people are working together to make community members wishes come true.
Make a Wish Upon a Copper Star was started last Christmas by Mainstreet Uptown Butte after the large copper star was placed in the courthouse. The star was the tree topper for the White House tree in the Capitol in 2017.
There are two boxes located in the Chief Executive’s Office this year, one for adults and one for kids. Community members are encouraged to place their wish inside the box.
Executive Aide to the Chief Executive Kareniesa Kohn says last year all the wishes were granted including providing presents for children to open on Christmas morning. Kohn added an anonymous donor even paid a woman’s utility bill after she fell behind, and the company threatened to shut off her power.
Organizers say they’re receiving even more wishes this year and there are many people in need this Christmas in Butte. Kohn adds many people are in need of basic items this Christmas.
“I picked one wish from the adult box and one wish from the children’s box and in the children’s box we have a couple kids asking for a DVD player and in the adult we have an adult asking for a gas card,” said Kohn.
Community members can submit their wishes in the Chief Executives office up until Dec. 19.
Kohn adds Mainstreet Uptown Butte is accepting donations to help fulfill the communities wishes.