BUTTE- Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement stopped by West Elementary School on Thursday as part of their Adopt A Cop Program.
Sheriff Ed Lester, Officer Ryan Hardy and School Resource Officer Tim McMahon ate lunch with students and helped them pick out holiday gifts for their families.
"When they don't have calls or the call volume is low, they can stop by and just build relationships with the kids and the school staff in a setting that's not an emergency setting," Sheriff Lester said.
The program started as an effort to build law enforcement's relationship with the schools. Sheriff Lester said he wants children to feel safe around his officers. The program was started a few years ago and Sheriff Lester said they’re trying to get the program going again.
"It kind of breaks that ice between the kids and the officers, then they're use to seeing them around and that's the big thing, just building a relationship," Lester said.
The sheriff said he hopes the program will inspire Butte's future law enforcement.
West Elementary set up a holiday shop in their music room and gave children coupons for items. Students were able to purchase gifts for their loved ones and today they had assistance from Butte's officers.
"Well I got a fan for my little sister because she's 9-years-old and loves old thing," said student Keyona Fultz.
The students said they were happy to meet the officers.
"I've always liked the cops because they make you feel more safe," said Fultz.
Sheriff Lester said they plan to keep the program going throughout the school year and his officers will get to schools as often as possible.