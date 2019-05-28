BUTTE- Officials say the radios that Butte first responders rely on are outdated and malfunctioning, and replacing them could be pricey.
Officers, firefighters and EMS are having issues with their current portable radio systems and sometimes they're unable to communicate with dispatch, says Sheriff Lester.
He described one incident over the weekend, when an officer responded to a restaurant on Harrison Avenue and couldn't hear from dispatch for a few minutes due to interference.
Sheriff Lester says as cities like Butte become more urbanized it creates issues with their radio systems. The current radio system bumps into interference from buildings, cell phones and Wi-Fi traffic, which can cause dispatch to hear static from the first responders.
The departments are currently working together to evaluate two possible new 800 mega-hertz systems, which Lester says have shorter wave lengths which allows for less interference.
Lester says they've tried to move the radio receiver to different spots around Butte, but a more powerful system is needed in Butte to keep first responders and the public safe.
"Our communications are erratic and it's not something we can rely on, so there could be a dangerous situation with fire fighters, EMTs or police officers," Lester says. "We just owe it to the public to try and clear up this communication system so the public is not at risk."
New radio systems could cost the city over $1 million. Lester says they're working with the state to see if they would fund new receivers to lower the price tag for Butte taxpayers.
Sheriff Lester says they will continue to evaluate their two radio system options and determine what is best for Butte, but the city's safety is their top priority.