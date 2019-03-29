BUTTE- The first ever Honor Guard has been established by Butte Law Enforcement after years of planning. Shortly after its formation, the group will make its first appearance at a Special Olympics Event on Saturday.
Butte now joins the list of double-A cities with an Honor Guard in Montana. To prepare for their first event the group spent eight hours of training earlier this week with a Missoula police officer.
The group has six police officer members and they say they've spent a lot of hours practicing before Saturday's conference at Fairmont Hot Springs.
Lieutenant John O'Brien says Butte was long overdue for an Honor Guard.
O'Brien said, "I think it's a good step for us every other double- A city has a Honor Guard and I think the community will appreciate it. It's good public relations and a good way to honor fallen officers and retired officers that have passed."
The honor guard will also be available for public events in Butte, along with memorials and funerals.
The group is taking donations to help them purchase proper Honor Guard uniforms.