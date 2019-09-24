BUTTE - Charging documents say the owner of a Butte family practice clinic defrauded a victim of more than $5,000.
A complaint filed in Butte-Silver Bow Justice Court says Tristan Ashley Svejkovsky, 35, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 23 and charged with deceptive practices.
Documents say that in August 2019, Svejkovsky used credit cards belonging to another woman without her consent and spent more than $5,000.
Online records show that Svejkovsky is listed as a family nurse practitioner in private practice.