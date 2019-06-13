BUTTE- Two nonprofits in the Mining City are working together to explore the possibility of a food cooperative, in the old Hennessy Market in the near future.
On Monday the National Center for Appropriate Technology and Headwaters RC&D hosted a public meeting to hear community members opinions on a food co-op in Uptown.
Almost 200 people showed up and organizers say they were able to form five committees to get work going on the possible co-op. The committees include finance, vision and public engagement comprised all of volunteers that signed up at the meeting.
Executive Director of NCAT, Steve Thompson says the goal is to have all locally grown food that would benefit Montana businesses and promote a healthy lifestyle. Thompson says unlike a chain grocery store, a food co-op would ensure business stays in Butte.
Thompson said, "If we have it as a community owned, controlled, managed and governed type of food corporative all of the benefits any profits are going to stay right here in Butte."
Since some community members weren't able to attend the meeting, Thompson says they will be handing out a survey to the public next week to gage the interest from the overall community.
The results of the survey will determine the groups next move, says Thompson.