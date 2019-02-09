BUTTE- Boxing is back in Butte for a hometown matchup between Kadin LeCoure and Adam Axelson Saturday night.
The one night event is called Black Ties and Black Eyes at the Copper King Hotel in Butte and the event was put on by Montana Booking Agency. Doors opened at 6 PM on Saturday and the fights began at 7 PM.
Both of the Butte natives, LeCoure and Axelson have been boxing for years. LeCoure came into the event with an undefeated record. The two will face off for a total of five scheduled fights.
The event also had a 50/50 raffle to benefit Kyle's Connection which organizer Matt Boyle said is a local non-profit that raises awareness to mental health issues.
"Butte doesn't get a ton of boxing and when they do they show support for it and when there's two great Butte competitors lined up it's hard not to support it," said Boyle.
The event was scheduled to go until 11 Pm Saturday night.