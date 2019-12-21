BUTTE-If you have ever wanted to see live reindeer, Sunday is your chance in the Mining City.
Murdoch’s in Butte will have reindeer and lots of fun activities at their store Sunday afternoon. For the past 6 years, Murdoch’s in Butte has hosted live reindeer at their store to celebrate the holidays.
On Sunday, there will be reindeer, Santa Claus and Mrs. Clause, arts and crafts and free grift wrappings.
Staff at Murdoch’s say, last year the event had over 3,000 people. “One it’s fun and two there are some kids that have never seen reindeers, or never seen animals at all, so it’s a fun thing we do for families at Christmas time and it’s just enjoyable for us,” said Assistant Manager Paula Snider.
She adds the reindeer come all the way from Spokane, Washington and travel to different Murdoch’s stores across Montana. The store will also set up an enclosed pen for the reindeer in the back of their store.
Snider says people can’t pet the reindeer but they’re more than welcome to take pictures of the reindeer.
“The folks that bring the reindeer are really good at providing education and answering a lot of questions, so it’s kind of neat to see that,” said Murdoch’s employee Tracy Brown.
Brown adds they love hosting community events during the holiday season.
The event tomorrow is free and open to the public, the reindeer will be at Murdoch’s from 11 AM to 4 PM and there will be pictures will Santa as well.