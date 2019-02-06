BUTTE-At just 3 years old Kirby Sargent was diagnosed with Burkitt’s lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma that is one of the fastest growing tumors. It has been a journey for Kirby.
In August 2017, Kirby complained of spinal pain to his parents and eventually became unable to walk. Doctors in Butte were unable to diagnose the issue as the pain became worse because the cancer was spreading. Kirby was flown to Denver to receive treatment. Kirby had to live in a cancer ward for 6 months where he received harsh chemotherapy.
Today, Kirby is cancer free but still living with the effects of the disease. His mother Sonnie Dugan said her son had to learn to walk again. Physical and occupational therapy are a big part of Kirby's life.
Kirby has lost feeling from his knee down in his left leg, but Dugan says that hasn't stopped him from being a ray of sunshine. To his family and everyone he meets, Kirby is an inspiration. "I think if a four-year-old can learn to walk again anyone can do anything," said Dugan.
Despite going through a lot of hardship, Kirby and his family remain positive. Dugan started the phrase Kirby Strong to bring awareness to childhood cancer in the Mining City. "We encountered many obstacles because of the lack of awareness in Montana and Butte and to try and take Kirby's story and change that is really important," said Dugan.
Dugan is designing t-shirts with the message, "Butte Tough, Kirby Strong" and Dugan said her goal is to host a fashion show in Butte for local childhood cancer patients and survivors. Dugan wants to host a fun event that also brings awareness to their battle.
Dugan says putting a face to the disease will help community members become more aware. "It's really hard to shine a light on something when nobody knows someone being impacted by it in the community," said Dugan.
The fashion show is still in its early planning stages and Dugan says community support and donations would be appreciated.
If you'd like to buy a t-shirt Dugan says to check out the Kirby Strong Facebook Page for details.