BUTTE- One mom in the Mining City is working to bring awareness to childhood cancer after helping her own son battle the disease.
At just 3-years-old Kirby Sargent was diagnosed with Burkitt’s lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, that is one of the fastest growing tumors.
It has been a journey for young Kirby and his family that started in August 2017. That's when Kirby complained of spinal pain and eventually it impacted his ability to walk.
Doctors in Butte were unable to diagnose the issue as the pain became worse because the cancer was spreading. Kirby was flown to Denver to for treatment where he had to live in a cancer ward for 6 months where he received chemotherapy.
Today, Kirby is cancer-free but still living with the impacts of the disease. His mother Sonnie Dugan said her son had to learn to walk again; physical and occupational therapy are a big part of his life.
Kirby has lost feeling from his knee down in his left leg, but Dugan says that hasn't stopped him from being a ray of sunshine.
To his family and everyone he meets, Kirby is an inspiration. "I think if a four-year-old can learn to walk again anyone can do anything," said Dugan.
Despite the hardship, Kirby and his family remain positive.
Dugan started the phrase 'Kirby Strong' to bring awareness to childhood cancer in the Mining City. "We encountered many obstacles because of the lack of awareness in Montana and Butte and to try and take Kirby's story and change that is really important," said Dugan.
Dugan is designing t-shirts with the message, "Butte Tough, Kirby Strong." Her goal is to host a fashion show in Butte for local childhood cancer patients and survivors.
She wants the event to bring awareness as well and said putting a face on disease will help community members become more aware. "It's really hard to shine a light on something when nobody knows someone being impacted by it in the community," said Dugan.
The fashion show is still in its early planning stages. Right now Dugan said community support for the event is appreciated.
If you'd like to buy a t-shirt Dugan said to check out the 'Kirby Strong' Facebook Page for details.