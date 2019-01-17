BUTTE - Three students from Ramsay Middle School were suspended on Wednesday after reportedly bringing alcohol to school on Tuesday.
Butte police responded to the school around 2 p.m. on Wednesday to assist staff and the School Resource Officer in interviewing children.
One child admitted to bringing alcohol mixed with pop in a water bottle to school. Two other children admitted to trying the alcohol at school.
Ramsay School Principal Chris Kellogg said they've never had an issue with this in the past.
No alcohol was found the school on Wednesday and drug-sniffing dogs were brought to the school Thursday to check campus for any other substances.