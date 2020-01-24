BUTTE-One Butte man is looking to promote and preserve Butte's rich history by creating a Local Heritage Area in Butte.
Millions of people travel to Glacier National Park and Yellowstone National Park each year which brings business and an economic boosts to those areas.
Ed Banderob has proposed Butte create a Local Heritage Area with a park like experience to draw more people to Butte when there aren't festivals or activities.
He adds, the heritage project did a survey a few years ago and the survey found 20 different spots across the city that could be used to help promote Butte's vast history and attract more tourists.
Banderob says Butte could also apply to have a National Heritage Area which would be funded by the government.
For now the project is in the proposal stage and Banderob says it will take the community working together to make this happen. "We can bring that kind of a customer flow into Butte, and it shouldn't be that difficult once we are working together as a national destination," said Banderob.
The Local Heritage Area was proposed at Wednesday night's Council of Commissioners meeting and Banderob says the proposal is now in the hands of the Economic Development Committee.