BUTTE -- A Butte man is under arrest after he allegedly hit a porch and a police car after leading officers on a high-speed chase.
On Wednesday at 11:45 p.m, officers said they received a call Christopher Marez, 43, of Centennial Concrete, was allegedly trying to steal a vehicle from a business on Front Street. Police said as they were responding to the report, they were informed Marez allegedly stole the car and took off north on Nevada Street.
According to officers, they located the 1977 black Chevy Blazer traveling on Montana Street and turning onto Iron Street, and they then pursued Marez. Police said Marez took the Iron Street exit on Excelsior Street and turned into Hamblin Heights Mobile Village, where he allegedly lost control of the car and struck a porch.
The officers said they trapped the car and accused Marez of driving at the officers and striking a police car. Police said Marez became stuck, and as they went over to get him out of the car, Marez locked the doors and officers broke a window to try and get him out.
The car became unstuck and Marez took off almost hitting the officers, according to police.
Police said Marez got stuck again, fled the vehicle, but they were able to locate him.
Marez was arrested and charged with assault on a police officer, motor vehicle theft and several other charges.