BUTTE-A Butte man is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times outside a bar in Butte, Thursday morning.
Butte police say just after 2 A.M. on Thursday, police responded to a disturbance in front of the Dublin Irish Pub on Montana Street.
When police arrived, they discovered a 28-year-old Butte man had been stabbed multiple times. The male was treated at the scene by A-1 Ambulance and transported to St. James Hospital.
The male remains in critical condition at St. James.
Police say the suspect in the incident fled on foot prior to police arriving on scene.
Witnesses at the scene provided police with a description of the suspect. Police began to search for the suspect and were able to locate him near the intersection of Silver and Idaho Streets.
Police say the suspect is a 49-year-old Butte man and he is in custody.
Sheriff Ed Lester says the investigation into the incident is in the very early stages and the names of the indivuals involved are not being released.
Lester says there is no ongoing threat to public and more information will be released as it becomes available.