BUTTE - Police say they're looking to ramp up security after a man reportedly stormed into the police station with a gun on Dec. 27, and later jumped out of a second-story window.
Police have not released the name of the 28-year-old man, since he is still in the hospital and not yet charged.
Police say on Thursday Dec. 27th at about 4:30 p.m., a man entered the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement station and said he needed help. Butte police said the man then began to wave a handgun.
The suspect then reportedly fled the station and entered the Synesis 7 building across the street. Synesis 7 employees evacuated when they realized the man was armed.
After barricading himself in a second story office, the suspect jumped from the window to the street below. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to St. James Healthcare.
Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich said the suspect was scheduled for surgery Wednesday afternoon. Skuletich said the man could remain in the hospital up to six more weeks recovering from his injuries.
"No one was injured. It could have been a very treacherous situation," said Skuletich.
Skuletich said the police station lobby is equipped with cameras that allow officers to see who enters the lobby, but the cameras don't record the footage.
In response to the incident, Skuletich believes the department should move forward with new security cameras.
"We were going to do it last year but we just ran out of funds. I think it's a good idea to have that area recorded and all public areas recorded in case something does happen," Skuletich said.
Skuletich said they're still waiting on test results to see if the man was on drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident.