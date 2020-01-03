BUTTE- After a hit-and-run accident on Thursday night, an unidentified witness detained the driver with zip ties until police arrived in the 1800 block of C Street in Butte.
Butte Police say at about 8:15 PM, they received two calls in a row of hit-and-runs at the intersection of Front Street and Maryland Ave and then in the 1800 block of C Street.
Police say Butte resident Dylan Anderson, 25, was allegedly driving when he hit a car from behind at the intersection of Front and Maryland. Anderson then allegedly took off and a 22-year-old unidentified witness followed Anderson.
In the 1800 block of C Street the wheel fell off Anderson’s car from damage sustained in the hit-and-run, according to law enforcement.
The witness then called police and Anderson allegedly got out of the car and jumped over a fence and fell. The witness then pursued Anderson, and police say Anderson tried to strike the witness.
The witness had zip ties on him and was able to detain Anderson until officers arrived on scene.
Police say Anderson appeared intoxicated at the time of the incident.
Anderson was taken into custody and faces multiple charges including misdemeanor assault, failure to report an accident, DUI second offense and more.
Police say Anderson bonded out of jail.