Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 35 TO 45 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 55 MPH EXPECTED. WINDS IN HIGH TERRAIN WILL BE IN EXCESS OF 70 MPH OR HIGHER AT TIMES. * WHERE...BUTTE, GEORGETOWN LAKE, HIGHWAY 12 GARRISON TO ELLISTON, HOMESTAKE PASS, AND MACDONALD PASS. * SNOW: SNOW SHOWERS WILL COMBINE WITH GUSTY WINDS TO CREATE PERIODS OF LOW VISIBILITY. BACKCOUNTRY CONDITIONS MAY BECOME DANGEROUS. * WHEN...FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&