BUTTE - Authorities say a tip from a family friend led them to arrest a Butte-based trucker for sending sexually explicit photos to a minor.
Cody Allen Eaton, 30, is accused of sending graphic photos to a girl under 16.
Undersheriff George Skuletich says he expects more charges to be forthcoming, as investigators look into evidence that Eaton may have sexually assaulted more than one young girl.
Skuletich says Eaton works as a trucker and authorities are concerned that he may have had access to "many people" on the road.
Eaton was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 15 and is held in Butte-Silver Bow jail on a $100,000 bond.