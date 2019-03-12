BUTTE- A 37-year-old Butte man was arrested Friday night after allegedly driving drunk with his son in the car.
Butte police received a call around 8 PM Friday night that a car was stopped at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Cobban Street. The vehicle has reportedly been sitting at the light through multiple changes.
When police arrived on scene they found Joseph Wall sitting in the car. Wall's wife and 13-year-old son had exited the vehicle and were standing on the site of the road. The wife had taken the keys from the ignition.
After speaking with Wall, police took him to the detention center and Wall agreed to a breath alcohol test. Wall was over the legal limit and was placed under arrest for misdemeanor driving under the influence and felony child endangerment.