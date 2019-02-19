BUTTE- A 42-year-old Butte man was arrested Monday night after allegedly leading police on a chase across the flats.
Miles Willey was arrested on several charges including reckless driving, eluding police and possession of dangerous drugs.
Around 10 PM on Monday, police received a call of a possible hit and run near Whittier Elementary School. The suspect's vehicle was described as a red truck and an officer spotted Willey driving on Amherst Ave.
An officer attempted to pull Willey over but he continued south on Harrison Ave at speeds over 60 mph.
The officer noticed there were two occupants in the vehicle.
The vehicle stopped at Motor View Road and both occupants took off running. Officers were able catch both suspects on foot and take them into custody.
The passenger in the vehicle was Marissa Curnow of Butte and she was charged with obstructing a peace officer and later released. Willey is still in police custody and held on bonds out of Butte-Silver Bow and Jefferson Counties.
The hit and run is still under investigation.