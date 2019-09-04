BUTTE-A 31-year-old Butte man is in custody after fleeing from police and allegedly possessing an illegal firearm and drugs.
Authorities say around 10 AM on Tuesday, a Butte police officer noticed a car with a very cracked windshield traveling in the 800 block of Montana Street. The officer identified the driver and passenger and attempted to pull them over.
The driver allegedly took off south on Montana Street and the officer pursued for a couple blocks until the men abandoned the vehicle on Dakota Street.
Police located the driver in an alleyway on Dakota Street and placed Anthony Lamere under arrest. Lamere had two warrants out for his arrest for partner family member assault.
Officers located Lamere's shirt he threw off during the chase and found methamphetamine in his pocket.
Officers located the passenger Cory Gustafson, 43, of Butte in the area of Montana and 2nd Streets. Gustafson was charged with obstruction of justice.
Police obtained a search warrant for the car and located a backpack full of drug paraphernalia and a handgun that was fully loaded. Lamere was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, a felony, among other charges.